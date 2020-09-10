Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on H shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

H traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

