I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. I-Mab traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 1172200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab accounts for about 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.35.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

