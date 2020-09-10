Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Now Covered by Desjardins

Equities research analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. Bank of America cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

NYSE IAG opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 26,380,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after buying an additional 976,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,698,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after buying an additional 1,673,054 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,933,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 1,203,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after buying an additional 387,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

