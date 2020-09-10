Independent Research Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €8.50 Price Target

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.23 ($13.21).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM opened at €10.68 ($12.56) on Tuesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €14.41 ($16.95). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.66 and its 200-day moving average is €9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.