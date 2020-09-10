Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) versus Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGSQ) Head to Head Comparison

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

47.2% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,999.17% -1,358.77% -80.72% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $3.05 million 19.69 -$47.06 million ($0.83) -1.23 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Argos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 112.42%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Summary

Argos Therapeutics beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib, as well as duvelisib program, including DUO study that is in randomized and monotherapy Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma; PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate; and AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize products containing duvelisib in oncology indications., as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.