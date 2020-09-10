Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.50

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and traded as high as $18.24. Information Services shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2,910 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISV shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Information Services from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Information Services from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $306.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Information Services Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

