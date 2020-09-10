ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €9.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €9.00 ($10.59) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.23 ($9.68).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

