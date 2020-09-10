ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of ING opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4,895.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 35,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

