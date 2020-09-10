Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,222 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.