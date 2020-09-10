Insider Buying: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Acquires £148.58 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke bought 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($194.15).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Jack Clarke bought 26 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £154.18 ($201.46).

On Friday, July 3rd, Jack Clarke bought 24 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.43).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 664 ($8.68) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 634.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 636.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. Marshalls plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 876 ($11.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several research firms recently commented on MSLH. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

