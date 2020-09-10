Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Integra Resources Corp (CVE:ITR) dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.52 and last traded at C$4.54. Approximately 102,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 92,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

ITR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.54.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

