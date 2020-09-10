International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Announces $0.55 Semi-annual Dividend

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

International Bancshares has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

