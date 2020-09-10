Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.25

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and traded as high as $20.00. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 681 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.