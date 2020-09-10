Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IVI stock opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Thursday. Invesco Income Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.59 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 233.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54.

About Invesco Income Growth Trust

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

