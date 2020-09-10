Investors Buy Large Volume of Guardant Health Call Options (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,333 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 941 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.60. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $4,603,792.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,744,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,174,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $43,723.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $421,059.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,630 shares of company stock worth $19,388,397. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 89.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,464 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.