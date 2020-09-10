Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Genco Shipping & Trading (NASDAQ:FREE)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NASDAQ:FREE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,335 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,565% compared to the average volume of 91 call options.

FREE opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director John M. Mcmillin purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Faltischek purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,270 shares of company stock worth $104,670 over the last 90 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.