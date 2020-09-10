iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.91% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 129.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $55.91 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51.

