iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,901,000.

Shares of SIZE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.16. 730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.20.

