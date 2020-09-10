iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.73

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 60249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

