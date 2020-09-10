Jack Lowenstein Buys 102,130 Shares of MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:MEC) Stock

MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:MEC) insider Jack Lowenstein acquired 102,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$99,781.01 ($71,272.15).

Jack Lowenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Jack Lowenstein bought 66,500 shares of MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,103.50 ($46,502.50).

About MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

