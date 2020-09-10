Jae Kim Sells 1,200 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Jae Kim sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $17,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RMBS stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $32,672,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,301,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 309,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,801,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

