Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.52. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 724,020 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 471.04% and a negative return on equity of 419.59%. On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Health Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

