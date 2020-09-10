James Dagg Sells 8,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $315,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Dagg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $336,320.00.

On Monday, July 6th, James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $314,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $44.34.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,794 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

