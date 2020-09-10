James F. Oneil Acquires 20,000 Shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Stock

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil bought 20,000 shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,268.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OEG opened at $0.54 on Thursday. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc .

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

