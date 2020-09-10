James Fazzino Acquires 54,800 Shares of Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider James Fazzino acquired 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.65 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$199,965.20 ($142,832.29).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

About Tassal Group

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

