James Leslie Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Director James Leslie acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $41,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,097.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Stratus Properties Inc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $32.22.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,097,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 240.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

