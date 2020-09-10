James Little Sells 5,000 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WCN stock opened at $100.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,028,000 after buying an additional 64,903 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 890,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,420,000 after buying an additional 446,916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,454,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

