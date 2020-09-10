James M. Wehmann Sells 10,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total value of $4,254,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,477.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $419.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $452.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.29.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

