James S. Hanson Acquires 1,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $14,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GTHX opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $570.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 510,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 420,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 141,503 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 295.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 141,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

