Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Agree Realty by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

