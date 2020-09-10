Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

