Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after acquiring an additional 544,041 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $426,184,000 after acquiring an additional 404,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 7,442,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,072,000 after acquiring an additional 734,995 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.99.

LVS stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

