Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 24,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Sonic Fund II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 270,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 66,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 45,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,930. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,300 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

