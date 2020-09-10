Jefferies Group LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

RRC remained flat at $$7.06 on Thursday. 25,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,754. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

