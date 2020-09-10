Jeffrey A. Graves Acquires 17,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $655.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

