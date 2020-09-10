Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 9,139 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BSX stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after buying an additional 16,151,261 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after buying an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,923,000 after buying an additional 5,709,360 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,139,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

