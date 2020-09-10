Jeffrey J. Jones II Purchases 13,150 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HRB opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The company’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 175.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 103.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 79,590.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

