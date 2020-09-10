JMP Securities Begins Coverage on BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 141.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 64.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.