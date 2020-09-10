John Barr Sells 10,000 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PAG opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. TheStreet upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

