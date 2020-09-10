John Demsey Sells 9,000 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 9,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,937,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,365.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EL opened at $218.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $224.23.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 46.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $623,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.