John W. Dalton Sells 18,000 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director John W. Dalton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $130,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 961,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,313.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5,068.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,905 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 287.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 123.4% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 307,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 169,970 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

