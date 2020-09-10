Joseph M. Jr. Manko Buys 25,000 Shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $315.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

