JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.19 ($49.63).

1COV stock opened at €43.49 ($51.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.71. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 52.53.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

