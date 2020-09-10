JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $440.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. Wedbush raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.94.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Shares of RH opened at $321.08 on Thursday. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $345.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.96 and a 200-day moving average of $214.06.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.