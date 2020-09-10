Justin Pettett Buys 160,000 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:LPE) insider Justin Pettett bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($28,571.43).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.32.

Get Locality Planning Energy alerts:

About Locality Planning Energy

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential, commercial, and retail customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is headquartered in Maroochydore, Australia.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Locality Planning Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locality Planning Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.