K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. K&S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.18 ($8.45).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €5.68 ($6.69) on Wednesday. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €15.57 ($18.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

