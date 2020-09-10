Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,592 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,988 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,970,000 after purchasing an additional 566,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,742,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.15.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

