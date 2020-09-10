Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $5.56. Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.53.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits in Finland. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area.

