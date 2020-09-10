Kenneth M. Young Acquires 30,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $117.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.28.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 131.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

