Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €600.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €455.00 ($535.29) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €589.00 ($692.94) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €559.27 ($657.96).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €552.60 ($650.12) on Tuesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €507.72 and its 200 day moving average is €483.99.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

